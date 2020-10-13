How Small Business Owners Can Bounce Back from the Pandemic

October 13, 2020 1 min read

Covid-19 is a global health crisis. But the pandemic has also presented significant business challenges, particularly for small business owners.

“There’s an overwhelming sense of confusion and concern for the future,” says Evian Gutman, founder of the service provider marketplace for vacation rental hosts Padlifter and engagement ring etailer Ringcommend. “Many things are outside of our control, so the focus should be to double down on those things we can control that yield the greatest impact for returning to a state of predictability and business sustainability.”

Gutman spoke with Jessica Abo about his book Coming Back from Covid. He shares tips for how businesses can recover, including using buyer personas to understand new customers and optimizing your product mix to increase cross-selling and upselling opportunities.

