It's Time for You to Rise Up!

The founder of the Wake Up Warrior movement discusses the obstacles men are facing and what they can do to overcome them.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Garrett J. White is the founder of Wake Up Warrior, a series of self-help programs for men, including the Warrior Week boot camps. He is also the author of Warrior Book and the host of the podcasts Warrior on FireWarrior Wealth and Date Your Wife. These related projects aim to help men achieve success, balance and happiness physically, spiritually, in family and business. In this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, White discusses with host Gerard Adams how he has scaled his business to transform thousands of men’s lives and create a global movement. 

White talks about the current state of culture, the importance of certainty compared to information and generational leadership tools. He explains how to face facts, flip the script and play the “Impossible Game.” He also gives tips for becoming a successful speaker and teacher.

Related: How to Build a Multimillion-Dollar Online Business with BossBabe

 

