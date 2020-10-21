Women Entrepreneurs

'The Startup Story Presents' Episode 3: 'The Artisan'

The owner and founder of Dallas-based clothing brand Mi Golondrina is the subject of this new profile from the "Startup Story" series.
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"The Startup Story" podcast launched in 2019 to deliver the authentic stories of entrepreneurship. The stories we’ve been fortunate enough to unpack across our 90-plus episodes have been inspiring, gut-wrenching and incredibly raw. Contrary to most headlines, entrepreneurship does not follow the Field of Dreams model of “if you build it, they will come.”

There are learning moments in all stories, regardless of industry or product offering. Every single founder story speaks to the resilience and belief necessary to build a business that can survive, despite the truth that most businesses will fail. While the audio experience of "The Startup Story" podcast delivers these real and raw stories, some stories warrant a visual approach. That is why "The Startup Story," in collaboration with Think Branded Media, will be presenting a featurette to accompany the release of one of our remarkable episodes.

With that in mind, "The Startup Story Presents: The Artisan."

Listen to Cristina Lynch’s complete podcast episode of "The Startup Story."

