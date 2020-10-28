Grow Your Email Marketing List

October 28, 2020 2 min read

Adam Robinson is the co-founder of Getemails, an email-based retargeting software company. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Robinson talks about what Getemails does, how it complies with U.S. email laws and best practices for using the technology.

Robinson explains that Getemails is a script that runs on websites to identify as much as a third of anonymous visitors, allowing companies to retarget and email this traffic to grow and monetize their audiences. He details this technology's legality in the U.S., explaining that current laws do not require site visitors to provide express consent (opt-in) to receive marketing emails.

Robinson provides best practices for using Getemails, namely:

As the service provides visitor data in real-time to your company’s email service provider, set up an auto-responder to immediately email — an offer with a coupon for an ecommerce business or a welcome email for a publisher, for example Create and send a four-to-five email series to engage the visitor Move visitors who open and click links in the email series to your newsletter campaign list, and unsubscribe any visitors who do not open or click

