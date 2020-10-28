Finance

6 Ways to Invest When You're Broke

Financial advisor Jeff Rose shares the six investments he made when he first started.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When Jeff Rose started his career as a financial adviser, his annual salary was just $18,500. Now a multimillionaire, he shares the answer to the question, “How do you start investing when you don’t have any money?” in this video. Rose’s advice:

1. Get rid of debt

Rose began his career with student loans and credit card debt. He paid it off with the debt snowball method, a debt reduction strategy in which you pay off debts in order of smallest to largest. Rose also advises limiting unnecessary purchases — setting boundaries by deleting shopping apps, for example — to prevent yourself from racking up more debt. 

2. Have an emergency fund

Rose advises opening a savings account — ideally, one you can’t access online, and that would require a visit to your bank to withdraw money from. He suggests aiming for saving between three and twelve months’ worth of living costs to cover unplanned car, house, or medical expenses (and not a new iPhone). Rose started small, targeting $1,000 in savings initially, and then expanding it to a three-month reserve, then a six-month reserve, and so on.

3. Accelerate your learning

This and the following tips Rose describes as “income accelerators” and, if done correctly, can increase your income by 10X. He recommends learning about investing by reading books and taking online courses. Rose admits that self-guided research could achieve similar results but that courses present material in a time-efficient way, allowing you to expedite your learning curve. He recommends Udemy and Skillshare for courses that are frequently offered at discounts. Rose also suggests opening a Robinhood account, as the service is free at sign-up and provides useful information about investing.  

4. Join a mastermind group

Rose explains that joining a mastermind group is to surround yourself with like-minded individuals trying to achieve goals similar to yours who are interested in supporting and encouraging each other. He says a good mastermind group provides challenges to your thinking and constructive feedback. Though some are paid, many are free and can be conducted online via Facebook or Slack.

5. Invest in relationships

Rose suggests making and nurturing professional relationships with both potential business partners and competitors. The focus of these relationships should be on providing value, asking yourself (and them) how you can help them achieve their goals.

6. Invest in a mentor

Rose explains that he’s unable to honor requests for mentorship as he is busy raising his children. Rose says his first mentor was Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, though they never met or corresponded. He suggests finding someone you admire whose approach to business and investments you can emulate. For a personal mentorship relationship, Rose reiterates the importance of offering something such as a cup of coffee or lunch and politely asking them how they achieved their success — and not asking for help if you have no intention of doing the work yourself.

Related: How I Turned a $509 Side Hustle Into $10 Million

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur