Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla Q&A: How to Elevate Your Business By Elevating Others

December 9, 2020 1 min read

When Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla co-founded The Little Market, a nonprofit fair trade shop featuring ethically-sourced, artisan-made products from around the world, they knew they wanted to focus on a model that would help people help themselves.

It wasn't charity and it wasn't donations, Lauren clarifies. "We were simply providing a platform for those who didn't have it." The co-founders found that providing a dignified job opportunity to women from different parts of the globe gave them confidence and the ability to be more independent, and saw that many of the women put their income to use sending their daughters to school. "It's amazing to see the domino effect in everyone's lives," says Lauren.

"In every business, there are opportunities to do good," encourages Hannah. "Whether that means partnering with a local charity or choosing eco-friendly practices, every little thing makes a difference."

