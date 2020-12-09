Take Your Product Idea From Concept to Reality

Starting a Business

The founder of insulated beverage container brand Brümate gives advice for creating a new product.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dylan Jacob is the founder of Brümate, maker of insulated containers specifically intended for adult beverages. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Jacob gives advice for taking a product from concept to reality. Specifically, Jacob suggests:  

  1. Fleshing out your concept, including what need it solves by addressing the product’s “why” and “for whom”
  2. Taking your concept to a manufacturer to create a rough version of the product
  3. Not getting hung up on your expectations for what the product should be or who the customer is, but rather adapting and changing rather than fighting “the current”

