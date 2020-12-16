Starting a Business

How to Turn Your Idea into a Business

The co-founder of a healthy cereal company talks about getting started in the food space.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Gabi Lewis is the co-founder of Magic Spoon, a direct-to-consumer company that sells high-protein, low-sugar, keto-friendly and gluten-free cereal. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Lewis talks about starting a business, particularly what products and services to pursue and how to move your ideas forward. His tips:

  1. Pick an idea that’s not too sexy — look for something that has a huge market but that others have overlooked
  2. Prototype your product to give to people to try
  3. Focus on your product’s strength and benefits, as you’ll have to make trade-offs

Related: Take Your Product Idea From Concept to Reality

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur