How to Turn Your Idea into a Business

December 16, 2020 1 min read

Gabi Lewis is the co-founder of Magic Spoon, a direct-to-consumer company that sells high-protein, low-sugar, keto-friendly and gluten-free cereal. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Lewis talks about , particularly what products and services to pursue and how to move your ideas forward. His tips:

Pick an idea that’s not too sexy — look for something that has a huge market but that others have overlooked Prototype your product to give to people to try Focus on your product’s strength and benefits, as you’ll have to make trade-offs

