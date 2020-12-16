How to Turn Your Idea into a Business
The co-founder of a healthy cereal company talks about getting started in the food space.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Gabi Lewis is the co-founder of Magic Spoon, a direct-to-consumer company that sells high-protein, low-sugar, keto-friendly and gluten-free cereal. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Lewis talks about starting a business, particularly what products and services to pursue and how to move your ideas forward. His tips:
- Pick an idea that’s not too sexy — look for something that has a huge market but that others have overlooked
- Prototype your product to give to people to try
- Focus on your product’s strength and benefits, as you’ll have to make trade-offs