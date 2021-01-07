How to Acquire Your First 100 Customers

January 7, 2021 1 min read

David Roger is the co-founder and CEO of Felix Gray, which sells blue light-filtering glasses. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Roger talks about growth tactics he has learned and would use today to get his first 100 customers.

Roger talks about the importance of getting close to customers to learn from them. He talks about scaling once you understand why people are buying your product, leveraging social media and SEO. At its core, Roger says, growing a business is about building a product people talk about and enjoy and creating evangelists with great customer experiences. He talks about the importance of word-of-mouth and using surveys and other means to measure attribution and learn how best to market.

