How to Be a Breakthrough Virtual Speaker

Learn how to brand, market and sell yourself as a virtual speaker.
Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO and Author of Career Rehab
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
In this video, I virtually met with Smiley Poswolsky, a millennial workplace expert, keynote speaker and the author of The Breakthrough Speaker: How to Build a Public Speaking Career.  We discussed how speakers can brand, market and sell their public speaking services during a pandemic. Smiley also discussed how to set your virtual speaking fees and how to create a virtual speaker video reel. If you are looking to leverage your website, content and social media to become a breakthrough virtual speaker, please checkout my interview with Smiley. You will learn what it takes to market your public speaking services online during a pandemic.

Latest on Entrepreneur