How to Be a Breakthrough Virtual Speaker
Learn how to brand, market and sell yourself as a virtual speaker.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.In this video, I virtually met with Smiley Poswolsky, a millennial workplace expert, keynote speaker and the author of The Breakthrough Speaker: How to Build a Public Speaking Career. We discussed how speakers can brand, market and sell their public speaking services during a pandemic. Smiley also discussed how to set your virtual speaking fees and how to create a virtual speaker video reel. If you are looking to leverage your website, content and social media to become a breakthrough virtual speaker, please checkout my interview with Smiley. You will learn what it takes to market your public speaking services online during a pandemic.