Video: Father and Son Create Business Legacy Together

Family run extermination business exemplifies how to create generational wealth through entrepreneurship. 
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, I met virtually with Bill Lane Sr. and BJ Lane, CEO/President and COO/Sales and Service Executive, respectively, of Maryland-based Lane's Termite/Pest Inc. and discussed how to build a successful business through passion and integrity.

The two Lanes also discussed how to manage your team and market your business through excellent customer service, with Bill Sr. providing great insight on how to know when the next generation is ready to run a family business.

If you're looking to create a new business and want to learn how to develop long-term success, please check out this interview with a remarkable father-son ownership duo.

