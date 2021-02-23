Winning Strategies

Entrepreneurship and Life Are Not All About Winning

Karolína Kurková, Cofounder of Gryph & IvyRose, actress, and model, sits down to share her thoughts on why it is essential to listen to and learn from your body.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, Karolína Kurková, the co-founder of Gryph & IvyRose, actress and model, discusses:

  • How acting and modeling have taught her about patience and navigating relationships with the people around her [1:06].
  • Why having a professional basketball player as a father helped her prepare for the demands of a career in entertainment [4:54].
  • Why some entrepreneurs underestimate the effort it takes in order to be the best [6:40].
  • How listening to and learning from your body leads to a happier life [11:40].

