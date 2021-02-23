Entrepreneurship and Life Are Not All About Winning
Karolína Kurková, Cofounder of Gryph & IvyRose, actress, and model, sits down to share her thoughts on why it is essential to listen to and learn from your body.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, Karolína Kurková, the co-founder of Gryph & IvyRose, actress and model, discusses:
- How acting and modeling have taught her about patience and navigating relationships with the people around her [1:06].
- Why having a professional basketball player as a father helped her prepare for the demands of a career in entertainment [4:54].
- Why some entrepreneurs underestimate the effort it takes in order to be the best [6:40].
- How listening to and learning from your body leads to a happier life [11:40].