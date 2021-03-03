Future of Entrepreneurship

How to Build a Fully Remote Workforce

James McKinney speaks with Automattic CEO and Wordpress Co-Founder Matt Mullenweg on how to start a business with remote workers.
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Remote workers sound great in theory, right? Your business can cut out the overhead of a large office space, and your employees don't have to worry about a long commute into work. Actually establishing a healthy remote work company, though, is more than just a theoretical exercise, and James McKinney believes it should be led by someone with hands-on experience, not just a thought leader. That's why he speaks with Automattic CEO and Wordpress Co-Founder Matt Mullenweg, who built his company from day one to be fully distributed and now has 1,300 employees across the globe.

He shares with McKinney how he did it in the complete interview here.

