This FC Barcelona Soccer Player Explains Why His Mindset Helps Him Achieve (and Score) Goals

Martin Braithwaite breaks down how a leg injury helped set him down the path he walks today and more.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, Martin Braithwaite, a forward for FC Barcelona and co-founder at NYCE Companies, shares his thoughts on:

  • Why separating yourself from your pride helps you to learn lessons easier [7:10].
  • How to use affirmations to help create more positive inner conversations [10:06].
  • Why being obsessed with a goal correlates with achievement [13:40].

