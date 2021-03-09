This FC Barcelona Soccer Player Explains Why His Mindset Helps Him Achieve (and Score) Goals
Martin Braithwaite breaks down how a leg injury helped set him down the path he walks today and more.
On this episode of The Playbook, Martin Braithwaite, a forward for FC Barcelona and co-founder at NYCE Companies, shares his thoughts on:
- Why separating yourself from your pride helps you to learn lessons easier [7:10].
- How to use affirmations to help create more positive inner conversations [10:06].
- Why being obsessed with a goal correlates with achievement [13:40].
