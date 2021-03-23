How Audio Is Changing the Game and the Future of Podcasting
Kevin Jones, CEO of Blue Wire, talks about how content creators can take advantage of the audio revolution.
On this episode of The Playbook, Blue Wire CEO Kevin Jones shares insights on:
- How his experience working in radio helped prepare him for the “audio revolution” [1:06].
- Why finding the right niche for yourself is key to connecting with a podcast audience over time [3:41].
- How to grow your audience when it seems like you’re stuck [10:06].
- The future of content and how it might be changed by a pair of glasses [16:56].
