2020 Taught Us That the Best Companies Will Adapt
Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice, discusses the strategies for 2020 that made it the best year for him and his company.
On this episode of The Playbook, Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice, shares his thoughts on:
- How he’s been able to remain focused in the face of doubters over the years [1:05].
- Why investing in Hyperice is attractive for top athletes like Patrick Mahomes and Naomi Osaka [11:09].
- The details behind the aggressive approach that made 2020 the best year for his company [14:31].
- His two most vital goals for Hyperice to achieve in 2021 [19:52].
