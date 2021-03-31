3 Key Areas of Opportunity Within the Consumer Packaged Goods Sector

March 31, 2021 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this week’s episode of The Startup Story, James McKinney is joined by Ryan Lewendon, partner at law firm Giannuzzi Lewendon. Lewendon has worked on deals with Vitamin Water, Pirate’s Booty, Pretzel Crisps, Siggi’s Yogurt, Vita Coco and Essential Water. He brings that experience to the current episode of The Startup Story as he and McKinney discuss various industry trends and insights with the (CPG) sector.

The CPG industry is estimated to be a $2 trillion market. Despite experiencing a slow-down in growth over recent years, it is still one of the largest sectors. However, large industries and sectors can be challenging for areas of opportunity. In this episode of The Startup Story, Lewendon unpacks his three key areas of opportunity within the CPG space.

You can hear Ryan’s full episode of The Startup Story here.