Content Strategy

The 1 Question New Content Creators Should Never Ask Themselves

Lauryn Bosstick and Michael Bosstick, hosts of 'The Skinny Confidential Him and Her' podcast, chat about how to combat the fears you experience, as well as their best strategies for building a community.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
home menu_book
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, Lauryn Bosstick and Michael Bosstick, hosts of The Skinny Confidential Him and Her podcast, share their thoughts on:

  • The one question content creators who are starting out shouldn’t ask themselves [1:49].
  • How content creators are able to “evolve beyond themselves” in order to better connect with their community [7:00].
  • The consequences of “chasing money” as a young entrepreneur [11:17].
  • Why Lauryn advises people to be very thoughtful about the content they watch [18:13].

Related: 2020 Taught Us That the Best Companies Will Adapt

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur