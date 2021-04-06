The 1 Question New Content Creators Should Never Ask Themselves
Lauryn Bosstick and Michael Bosstick, hosts of 'The Skinny Confidential Him and Her' podcast, chat about how to combat the fears you experience, as well as their best strategies for building a community.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, Lauryn Bosstick and Michael Bosstick, hosts of The Skinny Confidential Him and Her podcast, share their thoughts on:
- The one question content creators who are starting out shouldn’t ask themselves [1:49].
- How content creators are able to “evolve beyond themselves” in order to better connect with their community [7:00].
- The consequences of “chasing money” as a young entrepreneur [11:17].
- Why Lauryn advises people to be very thoughtful about the content they watch [18:13].