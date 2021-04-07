Starting a Business

How to Determine Which Product You Should Launch Your Brand With

Starting a business? Consider carefully what your first signature offering should be.
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this week’s episode of The Startup Story, James McKinney is joined by Bill Glaser, co-founder of Outstanding Foods. Glaser is a serial entrepreneur with numerous successful exits and recently launched Outstanding Foods with his co-founder and plant-based chef Dave Anderson, who led the creation of the Beyond Burger. 

In segment from the full episode of The Startup Story podcast, Glaser shares his thought process and decision-mapping when determining which product stock-keeping unit (SKU) they chose to launch with. If you're bringing a product to market in this category, you might want to listen very intently to how he describes his tactics.

You can hear Glaser’s full episode of The Startup Story here.

