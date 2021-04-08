This Entrepreneur Is Disrupting How You Can Hold Your Next Virtual Event With Her 25,000 Square-Foot Production Studio

April 8, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Marina Worre is someone who is not afraid of change. She embraces it. As co-founder and CEO of Network Marketing Pro, Inc., she and her husband Eric have produced thousands of hours of -based training content as well as some of the largest and most prestigious in-person training events in the world. When COVID-19 hit, they had to figure out how they were going to reach their community if they could not hold their two signature events: Go Pro Recruiting Mastery and The Most Powerful Women in Network Marketing. That’s when Marina came up with Worre Studios. She curated a team of audio and video specialists to build a 25,000-square-foot state-of-the-art production studio in Las Vegas to bring more interactive, online experiences to life. She sat down with Jessica Abo to share how companies and presenters can work with her studio and her advice for entrepreneurs.

Jessica Abo: Marina, how did you pivot your business when Covid hit?

Marina Worre: As soon as Covid hit, my event couldn't happen because we still didn't know how exactly to deliver it. So, we just did a basic live stream and had 100,000 people watching it. It was a lot of fun. We delivered a lot of great value, but it was kind of like one side communication. In late July, we realized we have to come up with a solution. So, one of those solutions was to build a studio.

You built Worre Studios, a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production studio in Las Vegas. What were you hoping to create?

I wanted to create the experience where people feel like they are with me in the audience and have the ability to ask questions, to talk to the presenters and have a much more fun, interactive experience. The pieces of the technology that we put together allowed people to participate in a way that every single person has a front row seat. My husband and I spoke publicly for many years. We spoke in huge arenas where you don't see people in the back rows. And in this case, we were able to put a lot of people on those screens, but the fun part, we can unmute them and start the conversation with any of them at any moment in time. Thousands of people in front of you, and you can start a conversation with any of them. So people felt a completely different engagement. They felt like they were there. They felt more present.

Walk us through the user experience.

It's something similar to what you would do with a hotel. If you want to rent the ballroom, the hotel will guide you and help you with the different production aspects. That's exactly what we do. We can put the production team together. We can put the different technology pieces together necessary for you to conduct your event, but you will still have to do the marketing. You will still have to reach out to your audience.

Speaking of audiences, do you still plan on holding your women's event this spring?

Absolutely. I'm so excited. I wanted to do it bigger and better. I have big dreams because I want to put 200,000-plus people at that event to inspire women to the state that they can believe in themselves, because I think once a woman believes in her own self, she's unstoppable, she can truly change the world. Women's Event is happening May 14th through the 16th and you can register at mpw2021.com. It's going to be an amazing experience, and I cannot wait to see you there.

What advice do you have for other entrepreneurs who had to pivot this year or who might have to pivot in the future?

Change is not always bad. Change is how we learn and how we grow. Sometimes the darkest moment of your life can turn into the most amazing breakthroughs. They may not seem like that in that moment, but when you look back, you will realize that because of that one event or because of whatever happened to you, you were forced to look in a different opportunity. You were forced to see things through different lenses, and that was necessary for you to be able to see the bigger picture.

Sometimes we're knocking on the wrong door, but there is a next door that's open. Because we are so convinced the first choice is the only way, we are not able to see different opportunities in different ways how we can get to our goals and dreams.

Just keep moving, keep an eye on your goal and find different ways to get there.