Jon Taffer: 'You're Not Re-Opening, You Are Launching!'

April 13, 2021 1 min read

Jon Taffer, the not-so-shy host and executive producer of Bar Rescue and owner of Taffer's Tavern, has a message for business owners as vaccines help us finally inch our way back to normal: "You are not re-opening your business, you are launching it!"

Taffer says when your doors reopen, you need to approach it as a grand opening. Change your signage, add flags, change paint colors — do something to say, "Get excited!" The pandemic has altered so many of our lives, and your old customers have changed their habits and may have even changed their zip codes. Embrace this opportunity to start fresh. "Bring your energy!" Taffer implores. "It's the new customers who are going to drive your ."

