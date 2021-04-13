The Future of Lacrosse and Sports Media With Paul Rabil
Paul Rabil, the co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), talks about how social media has been key to the growth of the league since its inception.
On this episode of The Playbook, Paul Rabil, the co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), shares his thoughts on:
- How being a competitor is key to raising capital for your business [1:41].
- Why he’s committed to getting “net new fans” and creating an entertaining product [5:54].
- The belief that social media is overtaking traditional media in terms of its importance [11:31].
- How sports gambling and live betting has been a part of the PLL’s growth [18:18].
