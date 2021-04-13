Sports

The Future of Lacrosse and Sports Media With Paul Rabil

Paul Rabil, the co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), talks about how social media has been key to the growth of the league since its inception.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, Paul Rabil, the co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), shares his thoughts on:

  • How being a competitor is key to raising capital for your business [1:41].
  • Why he’s committed to getting “net new fans” and creating an entertaining product [5:54].
  • The belief that social media is overtaking traditional media in terms of its importance [11:31].
  • How sports gambling and live betting has been a part of the PLL’s growth [18:18].

