This Female Founder Is Using Her Underwear Brand to Microfinance Other Women-Owned Businesses

May 5, 2021 1 min read

James McKinney's guest this week is Renata Black, co-founder of Eby. The company uses its sexy underwear products as a means of microfinancing women-run businesses around the world, and in this interview, Black talks about some of the amazing women she's met along the way.

The full interview covers topics such as:

How her aunt and uncle kidnapped her from her grandma and took her from Colombia to America to provide her a better life.

The places she visited on her world travels after college.

How she met Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus and how his example helped lead her to where she is today.

Start the above to learn more about Black, or watch the full video here.