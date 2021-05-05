Women Entrepreneurs

This Female Founder Is Using Her Underwear Brand to Microfinance Other Women-Owned Businesses

Watch this interview to see why Eby Co-Founder Renata Black is leading her company in this direction.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

James McKinney's guest this week is Renata Black, co-founder of Eby. The company uses its sexy underwear products as a means of microfinancing women-run businesses around the world, and in this interview, Black talks about some of the amazing women she's met along the way. 

The full interview covers topics such as:

  • How her aunt and uncle kidnapped her from her grandma and took her from Colombia to America to provide her a better life.
  • The places she visited on her world travels after college. 
  • How she met Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus and how his example helped lead her to where she is today. 

Start the video above to learn more about Black, or watch the full video here.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Save on an annual Entrepreneur Insider membership through 5/8/21. For just $49/yr $39/yr, you’ll enjoy exclusive access to:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Latest on Entrepreneur