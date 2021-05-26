Finance

What Are Special-Purpose Acquisition Companies, and Why Should I Know About Them?

Bark co-founder Matt Meeker explains his experiences with special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), which can help you take a company public without offering an IPO.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode, James McKinney speaks with Matt Meeker, the co-founder of Bark. You might be familiar with the company's flagship product, BarkBox, which has more than 1.7 million active subscribers, but Bark also offers product lines that can be found in more than 23,000 retail outlets. 

Meeker breaks down his journey and experiences, starting as one of the early digital advertisors to co-founding Meetup, which eventually sold to WeWork for $156 million in 2017. Meeker also goes into detail on one of his specialties, special-purpose acquisition companies, which you can learn more about by listening to the full episode here

