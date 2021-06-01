Marketing

How to Modernize Your Marketing

Ben Rosenfield, an entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience across the real estate, technology development, and consumer product industries shares how companies can modernize their marketing.
Next Article

Free Book Preview: Brand Renegades

Discover how two entrepreneurs used unconventional business strategies to turn their startup into a multimillion-dollar company.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
home menu_book
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ben Rosenfield has spent the majority of his career serving as the bridge from the analog to the digital world. "I was born in 1980, so when I started working, I was the kid with the lemonade stand that sold Ginsu knives and Scholastic newspapers, going door to door and learning how to do sales." Those early experiences helped him prepare for the inception of computers and technology. "I was really there to understand how technology can help sales and the reach of who I was trying to sell products to. I was doing that at a pretty young age, and some of my first companies really started to leverage the analog world of how do you pick up the phone and dial for dollars. But then as the companies were maturing, really, how do we bring in technology to create some efficiencies within those processes?"

Today, Rosenfield runs two businesses with the same workforce. Transformation, a nutritional supplements company, and AER, which produces a cordless hairdryer. Both companies share a distributed workforce in 10 different states and four countries.  

Rosenfield sat down with Jessica Abo to share how entrepreneurs can modernize their marketing.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur