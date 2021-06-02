This Founder Pitched Almost 100 Investors, and They All Told Her 'No.' Now, Christina Stembel's Business Is Approaching $100 Million in Revenue.

June 2, 2021 1 min read

Christina Stembel's company, Farmgirl Flowers, has blossomed into a booming business with $32 million in revenue by the start of 2020 and nearly double that to start 2021. She's also very aware of the fact that, no matter how successful she becomes, some people are going to open a business interview by asking her what her favorite flower is. She understands that if she creates DIY content, people will be tempted to view her as someone whose only job is to make things look pretty.

These are just a few of the reasons she dislikes the terms "female founder" or "female entrepreneur."

"Why isn't it female and then male entrepreneur?" she asks rhetorically in her interview with James McKinney. "I do see it and understand why people are scratching off the 'female,' because I have a heightened awareness for, 'Why do I have to be grouped into this female category?'"

