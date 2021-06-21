Innovation

Unicorn Hunters S1 EP4: Intrommune

Meet the company fighting food-related allergies to help millions live without fear.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

More than half a billion people live with food-related allergies around the world, and Intrommune Therapeutics aims to help them live without fear by transforming allergy immunotherapy with its revolutionary treatment platform, a toothpaste that delivers proteins to the immune system allowing food allergy sufferers to develop a gradual immunity. 

Intrommune’s immunotherapy toothpaste, known as INT301 is in Phase 1 clinical development for patients with peanut-related allergies and a second toothpaste product designed to address other food allergies is in development. With an estimated $7 Billion per year market potential in the US, and an even greater potential across the globe, Intrommune Therapeutics is poised for growth, aided by its global, exclusive rights to 35 patents. To learn more about Intrommune, watch the newest episode streaming on Unicorn Hunters now.

Watch Unicorn Hunters on demand and if you are intestered in investing, click here.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur