En Route To The Expo: Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Experience Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai

June 20, 2021 2 min read

En Route To The Expo, a new video series launched by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East, is aiming to showcase how the business community in the UAE is getting itself ready for Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

In this edition of En Route To The Expo, we spoke with Expo 2020 Dubai Chief Experience Officer Marjan Faraidooni, who offered a glimpse into what the world at large can expect from this World Expo, while also highlighting the integral role that the Dubai Chamber, as Expo 2020 Dubai's Official Business Integrator, will be playing through the course of the six-month-long mega-event.

“Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai Chamber are rallying the local and international business community to connect, network and together find cutting-edge solutions to encourage global partnerships and FDI flows in a post-pandemic world,” Faraidooni said. “The Chamber is also playing a very important role in the development and delivery of an unmissable schedule of world-class business programming."

"For example, together with participating countries and partners, we are designing and curating a series of thematic business forums across the six-month event, most of which are related to specific sectors posing challenges and opportunities for both the local and global business community," she explained. "The Chamber is also bringing on board three of its flagship global business forums– the Global Business Forum Africa, Global Business Forum ASEAN and Global Business Forum Latin America."

