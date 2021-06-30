This Founder and Inventor Overcame Early Setbacks to Create a Successful Company (and a Temperature-Controlled Coffee Mug)

June 30, 2021 1 min read

In this , James McKinney's guest is Clay Alexander, the inventor and founder of temperature control brand Ember. The company's first product, the Travel Mug, launched in 100 Starbucks locations, but the brand has grown in reach and offerings since.

Alexander has a great story, because his upbringing offered plenty of obstacles: Not only was his family, in his words, "dirt poor," but Alexander was also diagnosed with ADD and dyslexia. That he managed to find success in the business world proves that it's possible to achieve great things from all walks of life.

Listen to the full interview here to learn more about his story and Ember.

