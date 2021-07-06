Innovation

Unicorn Hunters S1 EP5: Carbon Capture (MechanicalTrees™ )

Unicorn Hunters Presents MechanicalTrees™ - Negative Emissions Technology to Mitigate Climate Change to Worldwide Investors.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Climate change has become an existential crisis of our time. The fifth episode of Unicorn Hunters, the new addictive series spotlighting emerging growth companies looking to hit the coveted one billion dollar valuation mark, features MechanicalTrees™, the disruptive technology that  plans to harness the global excess of carbon dioxide through direct air capture from the atmosphere to create a brighter future. 

Meet Carbon Collect Limited, previously known as Silicon Kingdom Holdings (SKH), the company that is commercializing and deploying this technology developed by Dr. Klaus Lackner and the Center for Negative Carbon Emissions at Arizona State University under exclusive global license, and decide if you are ready to invest. The MechanicalTrees™ episode is now streaming on unicornhunters.com

Watch Unicorn Hunters on demand and if you are intestered in investing, click here.

