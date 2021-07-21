She Has Helped New Businesses Raise $41 Million in Startup Financing. Here's How You Can Use Her Experiences to Improve Your Funding.

July 21, 2021 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

James McKinney interviews Helena Murphy, the founder of investing firm Raising Partners. Raising Partners uses expert guidence and direct investor connections to make it easier for startups to raise early-stage capital. Murphy claims her team has helped raise about $41 million.

Clearly, investing money is out there to be had. But what can you learn from her successes and failures along the journey? In this episode, Murphy tries to demystify the fundraising process for startups and help you get the capital you need to make your startup work long-term.

You can listen to the full interview here.

Related: An Internship Led This Entrepreneur to His Future Business Partner. Together, They Created a $250 Million Company.