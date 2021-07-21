Funding

She Has Helped New Businesses Raise $41 Million in Startup Financing. Here's How You Can Use Her Experiences to Improve Your Funding.

Helena Murphy shares her experiences in helping startups get the funding they need.
Next Article

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

James McKinney interviews Helena Murphy, the founder of investing firm Raising Partners. Raising Partners uses expert guidence and direct investor connections to make it easier for startups to raise early-stage capital. Murphy claims her team has helped raise about $41 million. 

Clearly, investing money is out there to be had. But what can you learn from her successes and failures along the journey? In this episode, Murphy tries to demystify the fundraising process for startups and help you get the capital you need to make your startup work long-term.

You can listen to the full interview here.

Related: An Internship Led This Entrepreneur to His Future Business Partner. Together, They Created a $250 Million Company.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur