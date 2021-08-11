Founders

This Founder Doesn't Want His Employees Working More Than 40 Hours Per Week

Duncan Hamra started building things with his co-founder in kindergarten, but he wants his employees to have a good work-life balance.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Duncan Hamra grew up in Virgina, going to family parties where his relatives would talk about their businesses. He met his co-founder in kindergarten, and by ninth grade, they were already waking up at 5 a.m. to try entrepreneurial ventures. 

The pair eventually founded Memberstack, a credentialing or user-account solution that gained popularity on Product Hunt. Product Hunt features mobile apps, websites, hardware projects and tech creations for enthusiasts to discover and chat about. In this interview with James McKinney, Hamra explains how the company was founded, how Memberstack reached the No. 1 featured placement on Product Hunt and why he doesn't want his employees working more than 40 hours per week. 

You can listen to the full interview here.

