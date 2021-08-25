How Do You Start a Business When You Have a Great Idea But No Experience in the Industry?
Melanie Travis was inspired by a 'horrendous' experience to start her swimwear and intimates company for the modern woman.
Melanie Travis is the founder and CEO of Andie, a swimwear and intimates brand created for women from size 0 to 26. It’s designed for the modern woman, for all of life's occasions. Travis started the company in order to solve what she describes as a "horrendous" shopping experience, and her then-boss, Matt Meeker, allowed her the time and resources to pursue her plan.
Within months, Andie was up and running, funded by a Kickstarter campaign. Today, the company markets itself as a brand for the modern woman that relies on the power of storytelling to move forward. Listen to a snippet of her interview with James McKinney above or listen to the full podcast here.