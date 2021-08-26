How to Win Bigger Deals and Avoid Getting Ghosted

August 26, 2021 2 min read

According to a KPMG study of more than 230 buyers, 12% of salespeople are excellent, 23% good, 38% average, and 27% poor. So, if you're involved with sales, there’s an 88% chance that you can learn a thing or two from Brian Cristiano.

Brian is a sales pro and the CEO of BOLD Worldwide, an advertising and consulting agency which has helped transform many prominent brands including; PepsiCo, UFC Gym, Orangetheory Fitness, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and the New York Mets.

What’s even more impressive is that Brian began his career without any connections or money. At 16-years old, he picked up a video camera, taught himself how to film, and produced a skate video which he sold for over $40,000. Today, he coaches some of the most successful names in business, and speaks to audiences on how they can create success personally and in business.

In this conversation full of practical tips and tricks, Brian provides input on:

How proper branding can increase your chances of getting a “yes” before you even get on the phone

Winning bigger deals and accelerating your sales cycle by using the “Wedge Strategy”

Getting over apprehension or nervousness around conducting sales calls

How to avoid getting ghosted by prequalifying the prospect’s sense of urgency

How asking the right questions can reveal your expertise and lead to powerful solutions

Watch the video for all these tips and more!

And, you can learn more from Brian by following him on Instagram or visiting his website bold.ceo.

