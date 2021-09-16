3 Ways to Know If Equity Crowdfunding Is Right For Your Business

September 16, 2021 1 min read

Let's say you have entrepreneurial drive and a business idea or product. What comes next? For founders who aren't independently wealthy, it usually means it's time to fundraise. That could mean pitching VCs, raising money from friends or family, or maybe trying out something like equity crowdfunding.

Defined as crowdfunding that allows startups and private companies to raise capital through the sale of securities like equity, debt and revenue share, equity crowdfunding provides an alternative to founders who've typically been shut out of the VC world, such as women and entrepreneurs of color.

Below, Maxeme Tuchman, who raised $1 million through equity crowdfunding for her educational family entertainment platform Caribu, shares the three tips she gives entrepreneurs who ask her if they should consider it.