Entrepreneurs

The Simple Mindset Shift That Can Change How You Think About Entrepreneurial Setbacks

Sometimes, all you need is a change of perspective.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read

Wes Kao, co-founder of digital course platform Maven, has been a part of more than 150 launches, usually focused on her area of expertise — branding and messaging. Along the way, she picked up a tip that changed how she thinks about setbacks or problems that happen during every launch. Kao noticed when the team found bugs or problems in a product, the engineers would turn it around — "oh, that's actually a feature," they'd say.

Kao quickly realized this simple mindset shift could apply to any area of a product launch. When you encounter a setback, turn the bug into a feature. In other words, the thing about your product that you view as an issue might actually be its unique selling point. See how Kao breaks down this helpful tip in the video below. 

 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur