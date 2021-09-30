The Simple Mindset Shift That Can Change How You Think About Entrepreneurial Setbacks

September 30, 2021 1 min read

Wes Kao, co-founder of digital course platform Maven, has been a part of more than 150 launches, usually focused on her area of expertise — branding and messaging. Along the way, she picked up a tip that changed how she thinks about setbacks or problems that happen during every launch. Kao noticed when the team found bugs or problems in a product, the engineers would turn it around — "oh, that's actually a feature," they'd say.

Kao quickly realized this simple mindset shift could apply to any area of a product launch. When you encounter a setback, turn the bug into a feature. In other words, the thing about your product that you view as an issue might actually be its unique selling point. See how Kao breaks down this helpful tip in the video below.