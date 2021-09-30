Are You an Investor? Get Ready for the Going Public Series.

September 30, 2021 4 min read

Brought to you by Going Public



When a company goes public, the average investor generally can’t invest before the IPO. That’s often reserved for institutional investors — leaving the everyday American to invest afterwards. But that’s about to change — thanks to a groundbreaking new show debuting on Entrepreneur.com on October 19th. Watch the world premiere trailer by clicking here !

Going Public ® is the first interactive series where viewers can Click-to-Invest in featured deals while they watch. This series follows the stories of entrepreneurs on their capital raising journey as they launch their public offerings. Combining elements of popular show formats like Shark Tank and American Idol, the viewer can now play an active role by deciding whether to invest while they watch.

The companies featured on Going Public will actually launch live investment campaigns and give viewers access to the deals. This means that if you watch the show and believe in one of the entrepreneurs you see, you can participate in their public offering.



More About the Show

Going Public is the brainchild of Todd M. Goldberg and Darren Marble , co-founders of Crush Capital, Inc., a pioneering new entertainment company operating at the intersection of fintech and capital markets. The show is being produced by Emmy-nominated studio INE Entertainment, whose previous reality-show credits include The Biggest Loser and MasterChef.

Companies on the show will utilize a capital raising tool known as Regulation A, made possible by JOBS Act of 2012. This is what enables regular viewers to invest in their public offerings.



Regulation A+ or “Reg. A+” is a securities registration exemption that allows companies to raise up to $75 million, market their deal broadly, and permits anyone over the age of 18 globally to legally invest.

Reg A+ was designed to both democratize access to capital for emerging businesses, and to level the playing field for retail investors.

Season 1 of Going Public will follow three companies who will be offering real-time investment opportunities to the viewers. That’s one of the reasons we partnered with Entrepreneur.com. The stars of this show are the diverse cast of entrepreneurs themselves. Going Public chronicles their journey as they launch their public offerings to viewers who can now Click-to-Invest, while they watch.

Television viewers aren’t new to interactive shows. From American Idol to Big Brother, where the fate of a contestant or cast member rests with the audience, viewers have enjoyed playing a role in the outcome of these shows. That’s one of the main reasons why you won’t see Going Public on broadcast television. The uniqueness of the real-time opportunity is a key disruptor of this older television format. American Idol pioneered “Text-to-Vote,” and Going Public is pioneering “Click-to-Invest” in this high-caliber, business-entertainment meets capital-markets docuseries.



Who You’ll See

The show’s first season is hosted by Lauren Simmons , the youngest-ever female trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and only the second Black woman to have ever held such a role.

The entrepreneurs featured on the show include TREBEL , whose mission is to bring premium music to five billion consumers for free; PROVEN Skincare , which is revolutionizing skincare with personalization, big data, and AI; and Hammitt , an emerging player in the prestige handbag market. Each company is attempting to capture a share of extremely competitive industries where there are few dominant players including Spotify (NYSE: SPOT ) Unilever (NYSE: UL ) and Coach (NYSE: TPR ).

Throughout the show, the featured entrepreneurs will meet with mentors who provide them with tough love and priceless leadership advice. These people include Jeff Hoffman , Chair of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) and Executive Producer of Going Public; Jaime Schmidt of Schmidt Naturals; and Josh Snow of Snow Oral Care.



To watch Going Public, just visit Entrepreneur.com on October 19th. Watch the world premiere trailer by clicking here !

Securities offered by Dalmore Group LLC, member of FINRA (www.finra.org ), member of SIPC ( www.sipc.org ).

With respect to Hammitt, please see Offering Circular here .

With respect to PROVEN, please see Offering Circular here .

With respect to TREBEL, please see Offering Circular here .