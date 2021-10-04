Ask The Expert: Dubai Chamber's Omar Khan Discusses Opportunities At The Global Business Forum Africa 2021

October 4, 2021 2 min read

As part of its Business Connect initiative, Dubai Chamber, in partnership with Entrepreneur Middle East, has been staging Ask The Expert, a social media series that sees industry experts from Dubai’s business sector answer questions from the public on a variety of subjects.

With Dubai gearing up to host this year's edition of the Global Business Forum Africa from 14-16 October, 2021, in the latest edition of Ask The Expert, Omar Khan, Director, International Offices, Dubai Chamber, explains how the event will throw the spotlight on trade and business opportunities between Dubai and Sub-Saharan Africa.

"We expect this to be a catalyst and a spark for the economic recovery of the world, where, as they say, minds connect to create the future," says Khan on the event's agenda and the advantages of attending the BGF Africa. Entrepreneurs, corporates and SMEs can also meet through B2B channels, exhibition areas and private meetings with high-level decision makers. Previous participating startups and scaleups of the forum will share their experiences of expanding into various region as well.

This edition of Ask The Expert is meant for anyone who want to leverage the scope of possibilities at the forum, check out the video for more insights!

