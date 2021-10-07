The Recap: Tech Innovation Awards 2021
On October 6, 2021 at the Raffles Dubai, key players from the MENA region's tech ecosystem came together for the inaugural Tech Innovation Awards 2021, an event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to showcase the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of this dynamic industry.
Organized in association with Life on Screen, du, ICICB Group, and in5, the invite-only gala ceremony gathered individuals and entities that have been making waves in the region's tech industry. Check out the full list of winners here:
Smart Tech Design Solution of the Year Say Studio
Best Proptech Solution of the Year Xplor By Ayana Holding
AI Solution of the Year Flybits
Best Tech Solution Provider for SMEs FITT
Lifestyle Tech Solution of the Year OJ Lifestyle
Best Mobility Solutions Provider of the Year Ekar
Cloud Solution Provider of the Year Huawei
E-Payment Solution Provider of the Year Network International
Business Process Outsourcing Company of the Year Tafaseel
Virtual B2B Marketplace of the Year Re.Life
Customer Service Outsourcing Company of the Year IBT
Best Logistics Solution of the Year IQ FULFILLMENT
Most Innovative Healthcare Solution of the Year VIDA Vitamins
Recruitment Tech Company of the Year Bloovo
Industrial Tech Company of the Year Dupod
Most Innovative Medtech Company of the Year P4ML
Fintech Company of the Year ValU
Startup Tech Company of the Year Kapturise
Disruptor of the Year The Luxury Bank and its newest concept, Luxandia.com
Future of Payments Company of the Year Mastercard
Venture Accelerator of the Year Brinc
Ecosystem Enabler of the Year Dubai Internet City
Tech Entrepreneur of the Year Jadd Elliot Dib, founder and CEO, Pangaea X
Tech Visionary of the Year Sunil Paul, co-founder and Managing Director, Finesse Global