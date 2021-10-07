The Recap: Tech Innovation Awards 2021

October 7, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On October 6, 2021 at the Raffles Dubai, key players from the MENA region's tech ecosystem came together for the inaugural Tech Innovation Awards 2021, an event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to showcase the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of this dynamic industry.

Organized in association with Life on Screen, du, ICICB Group, and in5, the invite-only gala ceremony gathered individuals and entities that have been making waves in the region's tech industry. Check out the full list of winners here:

Smart Tech Design Solution of the Year Say Studio

Best Proptech Solution of the Year Xplor By Ayana Holding

AI Solution of the Year Flybits

Best Tech Solution Provider for SMEs FITT

Lifestyle Tech Solution of the Year OJ Lifestyle

Best Mobility Solutions Provider of the Year Ekar

Cloud Solution Provider of the Year Huawei

E-Payment Solution Provider of the Year Network International

Business Process Outsourcing Company of the Year Tafaseel

Virtual B2B Marketplace of the Year Re.Life

Customer Service Outsourcing Company of the Year IBT

Best Logistics Solution of the Year IQ FULFILLMENT

Most Innovative Healthcare Solution of the Year VIDA Vitamins

Recruitment Tech Company of the Year Bloovo

Industrial Tech Company of the Year Dupod

Most Innovative Medtech Company of the Year P4ML

Fintech Company of the Year ValU

Startup Tech Company of the Year Kapturise

Disruptor of the Year The Luxury Bank and its newest concept, Luxandia.com

Future of Payments Company of the Year Mastercard

Venture Accelerator of the Year Brinc

Ecosystem Enabler of the Year Dubai Internet City

Tech Entrepreneur of the Year Jadd Elliot Dib, founder and CEO, Pangaea X

Tech Visionary of the Year Sunil Paul, co-founder and Managing Director, Finesse Global

