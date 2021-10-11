Creative Zone's Startup Brunch Brings Together Entrepreneurs, Innovators, And Changemakers In Dubai

October 11, 2021 1 min read

Held on September 18, 2021, Startup Brunch, an initiative by business setup company Creative Zone, gathered Dubai’s entrepreneurs, business owners, and other industry professionals at Fogo de Chao in Dubai International Financial Centre.

As the first edition of the event, it is aimed as a stepping stone for the company’s endeavor to foster a supportive business community by gathering entrepreneurs in a relaxed atmosphere where they can network, learn and build new connections and partnerships.

Commenting on the event, Lorenzo Jooris, CEO at Creative Zone, said, “We wanted to bring together a few elements, which is the idea of networking, having a good brunch, but also the opportunity to meet these incredible speakers that we had over today.”

The event featured prominent business leaders including Vusi Thembekwayo, CEO and founder of MyGrowthFund, Reg Athwal, founder and Chairman of RTS Global Partners and Dariush Soudi, CEO of Be Unique Group. The speakers discussed their entrepreneurial journeys, as well as their advice for their new business owners.

Check out highlights from the event in the video!

