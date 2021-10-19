En Route To The Expo: Helmut von Struve, CEO - Middle East, Siemens

October 19, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

En Route To The Expo, a new video series launched by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East, is aiming to showcase how the business community in the UAE is getting itself ready for Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

In this edition of En Route To The Expo, we spoke with Helmut von Struve, CEO - Middle East, Siemens, who noted how the mega-event will give the world a starting point to usher in a new era after the global coronavirus pandemic. “Expo 2020 Dubai will be the biggest major global event to take place physically after the pandemic," he said. "We have 192 participating nations and we expect to see the world come together again and to look into the future, to exchange ideas and to showcase innovations, technology and a connected vision for the future going forward."

Discussing how Expo 2020 Dubai will offer the opportunity to explore how some connectivity concepts are already becoming a practical reality in Dubai and across the UAE, von Struve cited The Sustainable City, the Al Maktoum Solar Park and Masdar City as prime examples of how interconnected ecosystems, smart buildings and industries work together, and where the power of the internet of things allows for more informed decision making.

“Siemens, the premier partner for infrastructure digitalization, is creating nothing less than a blueprint for smart cities- cities where buildings, houses, electrical networks, security systems and power sources all talk to each other via the internet of things and artificial intelligence," he added. "The idea behind smart cities is to enhance people's comfort and convenience, safety, and security, and to do so in a more environmentally sustainable way that reduces pollution and shrinks our carbon footprint. Expo 2020 will be a rare opportunity for both Siemens and Dubai to demonstrate what we and the world are capable of achieving."

Check out the video to learn more about what von Struve had to say, and for more installments of the En Route To The Expo series, click here.