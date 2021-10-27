The Four Tools Every Entrepreneur Must Implement to Grow Revenue and Save Time

To launch and scale your business; you need to leverage the right actions, tools and mindset. Actions lead to outcomes, tools increase efficiency and mindset is crucial to overcoming the challenges you’ll encounter along the way.

But, if you’ve invested in technology to grow your business, you know how confusing - and potentially costly - the process can be. Fortunately, Matt Gartland is here to help. He’s the Co-Founder of Smart Passive Income, FuseBox and advises several tech startups. Matt is an expert when it comes to operations, finance, pricing, product development, and customer experience as well as empowering marketing and sales.

However - as you’ll see in this video - he’s also a pro at demystifying these seemingly complex topics so founders can confidently make the right decisions to help grow their business.

In this conversation full of tactic-level guidance, Matt shares:

How to select the right tools to scale your business and increase efficiency

How much you should spend on these tools, based on your needs and budget

When to manage technology in-house, or outsource the day to day operations

Tips for getting over any apprehension around leveraging technology

Watch the video above for all these tips and more!

