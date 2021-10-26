This Is Your Brain on Junk Food

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to building a multi-million dollar business, you need to sharpen your cognitive skills just like you would sharpen a blunt knife. The problem with junk food is that it affects the production of key neurotransmitters that are directly related to motivation, mood, and drive, thereby blunting your ability to stay focused and remain driven. So, in this video, I reveals what really happens to your brain when you eat junk food and how it could alter your cognitive performance for the worse.

Want to biohack your body, brain and mood? Download Ben's brand new book, Mind Control, and join The Biohackers Guide to Dismantling Depression today. Mind Control is the follow-up to Ben's international bestseller, Unstoppable, which just released its 2nd Edition via Entrepreneur Press.