En Route To The Expo: Khalid Elgibali, Division President – MENA, Mastercard

"As Expo 2020 Dubai's Official Payment Technology Partner, the essence of what we are doing is enabling the payment experiences during the expo, whether they're online or on site, to be safe, secure and fast."

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

En Route To The Expo, a new video series launched by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East, is aiming to showcase how the business community in the UAE is getting itself ready for Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

In this edition of En Route To The Expo, we spoke with Khalid Elgibali, Division President – MENA, Mastercard, who elaborated on his company's role as one of the event's Official Premier Partners.

“As Expo 2020 Dubai’s Official Payment Technology Partner, the essence of what we are doing is enabling the payment experiences during the expo, whether they're online or on site, to be safe, secure and fast," Elgibali said. "But that's just foundational. I think the higher level thing that we are working on -and enabling as well- relates not to today, but to the future, because technology changes by the day, and payment experiences and capabilities also change by the day."

Elgibali also drew attention to Mastercard’s installation at Expo 2020 Dubai entitled the "Priceless Cube," which has been aimed as a demonstration of how the power of payment technology will be harnessed to make life safer, easier and more connected for all.

“We are taking the Expo as an opportunity to invite our guests and partners to take a look at the future, to cast their sight years ahead and say, ‘What can it possibly look like, what is possible?'" Elgibali said. "And we're doing that by inviting them to experience a multi-sensory experience in what we call our 'Priceless Cube.' This gives them a glimpse of the future, and what can happen across emerging technologies, and in payments specifically, of course."

Check out the video to learn more about what Elgibali had to say--and for more installments of the En Route To The Expo series, click here.

Related: En Route To The Expo: Helmut von Struve, CEO - Middle East, Siemens

Latest

Blockchain

Why This Company Is Providing Financial Services for the Blockchain Space

The co-founder and managing partner of Nexo shares how his company has expanded from a lending service to a 360-degree financial management platform.

Watch now
Starting a Business

This Doctor Uses Machine Learning to Identify Overlooked Causes of Infertility

The founder of Pregmune shares how his company is revolutionizing the treatment of fertility care.

Watch now
Your Digital Growth Plan

The Four Tools Every Entrepreneur Must Implement to Grow Revenue and Save Time

Matt Gartland breaks down all the tools you need, and how much you should spend on them

Watch now
Elevator Pitch

Epic Investor Fail: Why These Entrepreneurs Got Thrown Out Of Our Boardroom

Don't miss this tense, new 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' episode. Watch now!

Watch now
Growth Strategies

What Is an Organic Growth Formula, and How Can It Help Your Business?

Lexie Smith started doing PR when she was 18 years old, and now she's teaching entrepreneurs around the world how to grow their businesses.

Watch now
Video

This Is Your Brain on Junk Food

In this video, we reveal what really happens to your brain when you eat junk food and how it could alter your cognitive performance for the worse.

Watch now
Watch now
Branding

How to Create an Authentic Brand

Branding expert Cloe Luv shares what she believes are the most important elements of authentic branding.

Watch now
Elevator Pitch

She Flew Around the World to Make This 60-Second Pitch

In the season 7 premiere of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch,' the stakes could not be higher for one entrepreneur.

Watch now
Video

Top 4 Biohacking Secrets to Superhuman Focus

In this video, we answer the question, "Do smart drugs really work?"

Watch now
Blockchain

This Entrepreneur Is Trying to Reinvent Big Data With Decentralized Networks and Cryptocurrency

The founder and CEO of Constellation Network talks about his company's five-year plan and where blockchain technology is headed.

Watch now
Partnerships

The 3 Things All Entrepreneurs Should Consider Before Bringing a Partner Into Their Business

Keba Konte of Red Bay Coffee shares his best advice for entrepreneurs seeking partnerships.

Watch now
Pitching Investors

This Entrepreneur Shares What You Can Do to Nail Your Investor Pitch Deck

Corporate Storyteller Donna Griffit explains how to construct the perfect investor pitch deck and shares tips for founders on how to prepare for meetings with investors.

Watch now
Social Media

Pat Flynn Explains How to Build and Monetize Your Online Audience

Learn how you can build a valuable online audience, even if you're an introvert.

Watch now
Lifestyle

Is Your Diet Making You Depressed?

In this video, you'll learn about five ways your diet is making you depressed, and how the right diet can help you heal.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • Going Public

    Going Public

    THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision. An original docuseries streaming weekly on Entrepreneur.com premiering Fall 2021!
  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • Prepare to Succeed

    Prepare to Succeed

    Host Nicole Walters interviews small business founders to discuss their unique challenges and experiences running and growing a business. 
  • Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • Ben Angel

    Ben Angel

    Bestselling author, Ben Angel, takes his audience on a journey into the entrepreneurial mind to uncover why we do what we do through his powerful short films and educational videos so you can unleash your ideas and potential.
  • Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Watch our staff interview top entrepreneurs and report on location in these Entrepreneur.com exclusive videos.