En Route To The Expo: Khalid Elgibali, Division President – MENA, Mastercard

En Route To The Expo, a new video series launched by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East, is aiming to showcase how the business community in the UAE is getting itself ready for Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

In this edition of En Route To The Expo, we spoke with Khalid Elgibali, Division President – MENA, Mastercard, who elaborated on his company's role as one of the event's Official Premier Partners.

“As Expo 2020 Dubai’s Official Payment Technology Partner, the essence of what we are doing is enabling the payment experiences during the expo, whether they're online or on site, to be safe, secure and fast," Elgibali said. "But that's just foundational. I think the higher level thing that we are working on -and enabling as well- relates not to today, but to the future, because technology changes by the day, and payment experiences and capabilities also change by the day."

Elgibali also drew attention to Mastercard’s installation at Expo 2020 Dubai entitled the "Priceless Cube," which has been aimed as a demonstration of how the power of payment technology will be harnessed to make life safer, easier and more connected for all.

“We are taking the Expo as an opportunity to invite our guests and partners to take a look at the future, to cast their sight years ahead and say, ‘What can it possibly look like, what is possible?'" Elgibali said. "And we're doing that by inviting them to experience a multi-sensory experience in what we call our 'Priceless Cube.' This gives them a glimpse of the future, and what can happen across emerging technologies, and in payments specifically, of course."

Check out the video to learn more about what Elgibali had to say--and for more installments of the En Route To The Expo series, click here.

