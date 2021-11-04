Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

How this Healthcare Entrepreneur is Disrupting the Fertility Space

The Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility shares how his family's road to parenthood inspired a brand that's making fertility treatment more accessible and the patient experience at the heart of what they do.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When TJ Farnsworth and his wife got married, they wanted to start a family right away. “We started down a two-and-a-half-year road of infertility, pregnancy loss and multiple different treatments, which ended up with the outcome that we had, which was a great outcome, our rambunctious little seven-and-a-half-year-old boy,” says Farnsworth. “But the process itself and the journey on the way to that outcome left a lot to be desired.”

A healthcare entrepreneur, Farnsworth saw an opportunity to reshape the fertility industry by building an ecosystem of companies whose primary focus would be on the patient experience. “Nobody grows up thinking to themselves, ‘Wow, I can't wait to have my baby in a laboratory.’ So, all of our patients are there not because this is the dream that they had. There's a lot of anxiety, there's a lot of stress. And a focus on that journey, we felt, was an important shift.”

Farnsworth sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss his company, Inception Fertility, the family of brands that fall under it and how his work is bridging the gap between the patient experience and science and technology.

Jessica Abo: You had this idea for Inception Fertility. What was the first step that you took?

TJ Farnsworth: Just like any entrepreneur, it's trying to validate what you think is the potential opportunity. I found when I went around and visited various fertility clinics around the country, that this was an industry-wide systemic problem, the focus was on outcomes only without really understanding the emotional aspect of the journey the patients are going.

How does Inception Fertility bridge the gap between the patient experience and science and technology?

Part of a great patient experience is a great outcome. So, being on the forefront of science and medicine is really key to our core mission. But the use of technology, outside of just the application of clinical services with things like our app [Prelude Connect] that guides patients and sort of becomes a digital concierge to patients if they're going through their fertility journey, really alleviates a lot of the stress, the anxiety, in what is a very complicated process for all of our patients.

What is Inception doing for those who can't afford treatment?

For most couples in the United States, there is no coverage for fertility services by their insurance providers. And that's a fight that we're fighting as a company and as an industry. We believe infertility is a disease and needs to be recognized as such. And patients need to have the financial coverage that they need in order to have the baby they want.

But in the meantime, we have to solve that problem. And so we've launched a couple of businesses, namely a business we have called BUNDL, which allows patients to finance as well as provide some guarantees around the outcomes associated with their treatment, to make this more financially accessible to patients that don't have coverage. The reality is, you don't want economics to stand in the way of any patients having the family that they want.

And then the second piece of this is really access to care associated with various geography. We've launched a new brand called Pathways Fertility, which provides services using nurse practitioners, physician assistants, other types of physicians, in these more rural areas, to extend the coverage for patients that don't live in an area that has a fertility clinic.

What advice do you have for other healthcare entrepreneurs out there who are trying to disrupt their space?

As an entrepreneur, you're constantly looking for problems to try and solve. So, as you're looking at any type of clinical service, patient experience is one of the things that oftentimes is not very much focused on within the clinical setting. And I think there's starting to become a shift to that.

I think finding out how your patients are experiencing the services that are being delivered within your clinics and how they're interacting with those clinics, and finding out where those gaps lie. And not accepting the fact that, "Hey, it's always been done this way, and this is the way we've always done it," is a good answer always, to any problem.

What's your advice for other entrepreneurs?

Whether it's healthcare or otherwise, it's all about the people. You take great care of the people, they're going to take great care of our patients. I think that applies to all businesses. As the entrepreneur, I set the strategy and then I hire the team around me to execute that. I put the players in the field to execute the strategy that I set in order to win.

Latest

Lifestyle

Are You Drunk on Caffeine? The Dark Side of Your Morning Routine.

There are safer and healthier alternatives to that daily cup of joe.

Watch now
Elevator Pitch

Can a Sex-Enhancement Product Score a $100K Deal in 60 Seconds?

Don't miss the new 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' episode. Watch now!

Watch now
Blockchain

Why This Company Is Providing Financial Services for the Blockchain Space

The co-founder and managing partner of Nexo shares how his company has expanded from a lending service to a 360-degree financial management platform.

Watch now
Starting a Business

This Doctor Uses Machine Learning to Identify Overlooked Causes of Infertility

The founder of Pregmune shares how his company is revolutionizing the treatment of fertility care.

Watch now
Your Digital Growth Plan

The Four Tools Every Entrepreneur Must Implement to Grow Revenue and Save Time

Matt Gartland breaks down all the tools you need, and how much you should spend on them

Watch now
Elevator Pitch

Epic Investor Fail: Why These Entrepreneurs Got Thrown Out Of Our Boardroom

Don't miss this tense, new 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' episode. Watch now!

Watch now
Growth Strategies

What Is an Organic Growth Formula, and How Can It Help Your Business?

Lexie Smith started doing PR when she was 18 years old, and now she's teaching entrepreneurs around the world how to grow their businesses.

Watch now
Video

This Is Your Brain on Junk Food

In this video, we reveal what really happens to your brain when you eat junk food and how it could alter your cognitive performance for the worse.

Watch now
Watch now
Branding

How to Create an Authentic Brand

Branding expert Cloe Luv shares what she believes are the most important elements of authentic branding.

Watch now
Elevator Pitch

She Flew Around the World to Make This 60-Second Pitch

In the season 7 premiere of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch,' the stakes could not be higher for one entrepreneur.

Watch now
Video

Top 4 Biohacking Secrets to Superhuman Focus

In this video, we answer the question, "Do smart drugs really work?"

Watch now
Blockchain

This Entrepreneur Is Trying to Reinvent Big Data With Decentralized Networks and Cryptocurrency

The founder and CEO of Constellation Network talks about his company's five-year plan and where blockchain technology is headed.

Watch now
Partnerships

The 3 Things All Entrepreneurs Should Consider Before Bringing a Partner Into Their Business

Keba Konte of Red Bay Coffee shares his best advice for entrepreneurs seeking partnerships.

Watch now
Pitching Investors

This Entrepreneur Shares What You Can Do to Nail Your Investor Pitch Deck

Corporate Storyteller Donna Griffit explains how to construct the perfect investor pitch deck and shares tips for founders on how to prepare for meetings with investors.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • Going Public

    Going Public

    THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision. An original docuseries streaming weekly on Entrepreneur.com premiering Fall 2021!
  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • Prepare to Succeed

    Prepare to Succeed

    Host Nicole Walters interviews small business founders to discuss their unique challenges and experiences running and growing a business. 
  • Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • Ben Angel

    Ben Angel

    Bestselling author, Ben Angel, takes his audience on a journey into the entrepreneurial mind to uncover why we do what we do through his powerful short films and educational videos so you can unleash your ideas and potential.
  • Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Watch our staff interview top entrepreneurs and report on location in these Entrepreneur.com exclusive videos.