This No-Code Platform Just Closed a $55.5 Million Round B
The co-founder and CEO of EasySend shares how his company creates digital customer journeys and his advice for entrepreneurs looking to break through the noise.
Tal Daskal believes it’s more important than ever for the insurance industry and financial services sector to offer consumers a smooth digital experience. His no-code customer experience platform called EasySend helps today's enterprises convert their paper documents, PDFs, and manual processes into a fully-branded digital customer journey in a matter of days. He sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss EasySend’s significant Round B and his advice for entrepreneurs trying to break through the noise.