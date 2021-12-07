How to Create Video Content People Will Actually Watch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Did you just spend weeks creating one Instagram reel that got three views, and no w you're at your wits end? Does the thought of talking on video to your audience make you want to literally run for cover?

Former TODAY producer Patrice Poltzer understands all of the pain points that come with making video content and putting yourself front and center. Her video agency and storytelling focus is meant to help brands big and small conquer video content through easy-to-follow tips in courses, on Instagram and on Clubhouse.

Poltzer sat down with Jessica Abo to share her latest dos and don’ts when it comes to creating compelling content people will actually want to watch and remember.

Related: This Entrepreneur Maxed Out His Credit Cards to Build a Business That Helps Companies Protect their Data