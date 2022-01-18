Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Going Public Series Premiere, Watch and Click-to-Invest Now on Entrepreneur.com!

Get ready to watch the first of its kind show where viewers can invest in featured deals while they watch!

By

Click-to-Invest!

Welcome to Going Public®, the first show of its kind that allows viewers to Click-to-Invest in featured deals while they watch. Join media maven Lauren Simmons as she introduces you to companies on their journey to raise capital for their public offering. Each season Lauren will introduce you to the founders of each company, and each will make a season long pitch to the viewers for the chance to invest in their companies. Watch the first episode right now by clicking here!

The season 1 premiere opens with the introduction of two American companies. First up is Hammitt – a luxury handbag company with a 14 year commitment to quality and function with their classic leather bags and accessories. Charismatic “chief cheerleader” Tony Drockton will share with Lauren the history of this southern California company and the secret to their success. Next in the premiere is PROVEN Skincare. Co-Founders Ming Zhao and Amy Yuan whose AI-led approach to custom skincare aims to disrupt the $165 billion global skin care industry.

Meet these two companies, their founders, hear their personal stories, while host Lauren Simmons takes us on a tour of each company and discusses the risks to their continued growth. Lauren also serves as a guide to unfamiliar industry terminology to help viewers as they do their due diligence before choosing to invest.

Each week you will follow these companies as they make their pitch to the public and to you, the viewer to Click-to-Invest.

Watch the full episode above to find out more about these companies and see if you will be tempted to Click-to-Invest while you watch. For a deeper look into the companies, their founders, and to learn more about GoingPublic, check out GoingPublic.com.

New episodes stream Tuesdays on Entrepreneur.com. Follow Going Public on Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin, YouTube.

Disclosures 

Hammitt Offering Circular 

PROVEN Offering Circular

TREBEL Offering Circular 

NGT Academy Offering Circular

Latest

Future of Entrepreneurship

Going Public Series Premiere, Watch and Click-to-Invest Now on Entrepreneur.com!

Get ready to watch the first of its kind show where viewers can invest in featured deals while they watch!

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Delivering Hospitality to Online Audiences

Interview with Garry Kanfer (Kissaki Sushi) about digital marketing and delivering the restaurant experience to customers at home.

Watch now
Mompreneurs

Why This Mom Entrepreneur Is All About Quarterly Planning

The founder of Hustle Like a Mom shares her tips for working moms trying to run a business between drop-off and pick-up.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Build A YouTube Following With Authentic Content

Interview with YouTube Star Sam Zien The Cooking Guy about growing his popular YouTube channel and restaurant empire.

Watch now
Celebrities

This Celebrity Talent Manager Is Offering a 12-Step Online Course on the Business of Acting

Jamie Freed is known for discovering Selena Gomez and managing celebrities like Paris Hilton. Now he's helping actors learn about the business of acting through his 12-step online course.

Watch now
News and Trends

Video: Random Act of Kindness at Dollar General Store Goes Viral

Cashier wins hearts with her display of compassion at an Illinois store.

Watch now
Startups

This Entrepreneur's Charity-Driven Startup Was Acquired in Less Than 2 Months

The founder and CEO of CharityPops NFT talks about how his company gives back to charities and how his platform got acquired in under 60 days.

Watch now
Sustainability

This Company Just Launched a Comprehensive Label for Measuring a Fashion Product's Impact on People and the Planet

While we're used to seeing nutrition labels on food, the founder and CEO of Nisolo says he created the sustainability facts label to protect people and the planet.

Watch now
Elevator Pitch

She Brought a Baby to the Boardroom While Asking for $1 Million. There's No Way That Worked...Right?

Would you dare to try the high-risk, high-reward strategy of bringing a small child to your investment pitch?

Watch now
Starting a Business

Want to Sell Better Through Your Online Store? You Might Be Overlooking This Important Aspect of Digital Marketing.

The founder and CEO of QMocha explains how his Shopify app will work with your existing product images.

Watch now
Starting a Business

This Mother and Entrepreneur Wrote a Book to Help Adults and Kids Learn About Their Microbiome

The founder of Seed Health and author of 'A Kids Book About Your Microbiome' shares why she's empowering each of us to see ourselves as superorganisms.

Watch now
Elevator Pitch

You've Got a Great Invention. Now How Do You Get People to Buy It?

It's a good idea to start a business by solving a problem, but make sure to consider who is actually paying for your solution.

Watch now
Video Tips

How to Create Video Content People Will Actually Watch

The founder of Patrice Poltzer Creative shares video tips that will help you attract your audience and keep them engaged.

Watch now
Big Data

This Entrepreneur Maxed Out His Credit Cards to Build a Business That Helps Companies Protect their Data

The president and CEO of Data443 shares how his company secures and manages organizational data wherever it exists.

Watch now
Company Culture

How This Doctor-Turned-Entrepreneur is Trying to Change the World Through Play

The CEO of In KidZ shares how she's trying to make inclusion a daily part of family life with her culture-focused company.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • Going Public

    Going Public

    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • Prepare to Succeed

    Prepare to Succeed

    Host Nicole Walters interviews small business founders to discuss their unique challenges and experiences running and growing a business. 
  • Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • Ben Angel

    Ben Angel

    Bestselling author, Ben Angel, takes his audience on a journey into the entrepreneurial mind to uncover why we do what we do through his powerful short films and educational videos so you can unleash your ideas and potential.
  • Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Watch our staff interview top entrepreneurs and report on location in these Entrepreneur.com exclusive videos.