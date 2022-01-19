En Route To The Expo: Alan Williams, Vice President, Expo 2020 Sponsorship And Operations, UPS

"For UPS, [Expo 2020 Dubai is an ideal opportunity] to showcase the future of logistics, and to do that, we have partnered with entities who are part of the Expo family."

By
En Route To The Expo, a video series launched by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East, is aiming to showcase how the business community in the UAE has benefited from Expo 2020 Dubai, which is running untill March 31, 2022.

In this edition of En Route To The Expo, we spoke with Alan Williams, Vice President, Expo 2020 Sponsorship and Operations, UPS, who shed light on the global company’s initiatives and activities related to the mega event, as well as his views on the future of logistics. 

“For UPS, [Expo 2020 Dubai is an ideal opportunity] to showcase the future of logistics, and to do that, we have partnered with entities who are part of the Expo family: governments, participating countries, and other partners that we are working with through our exploration programme," Williams said. “Right from the start, we wanted to align the UPS programme at Expo 2020 Dubai with the UAE Government’s plans for sustainability for the future,” he added. “UPS has a goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050; everything we are doing showcases the future of logistics and is really planned to demonstrate how we can be a great partner to the country, but also our industry and the environment.” 

Williams also cited some examples of UPS's sustainable offerings such as UPS’s electric vehicles as well as its eBikes and eQuads which are designed to operate in pedestrian-friendly environments and city centres. “For the recent 12th World Chambers Congress, which was held in partnership between the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and Dubai Chamber of Commerce, in Dubai, UPS was the official logistics partner,” he added. “We produced a logistics manual so that more than 100 participating countries knew how to import into Dubai successfully and seamlessly."

Check out the video to learn more about what Wiliams had to say--and for more installments of the En Route To The Expo series, click here.

