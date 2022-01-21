Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Jim Belushi Reveals the Hardest Thing He's Ever Done

The actor-turned-entrepreneur, who stars in the second season of his reality series Growing Belushi, says the Green Rush has been more like a crawl, but it's well worth it.

By

"There are no margins in this damn business, man. You got to do it because you love it," says actor, musician, businessman, Jim Belushi. His reality show, Growing Belushi, about his adventures in the cannabis business, premiered its second season on Discovery this week.

In an exclusive interview with GreenEntrepreneur.com, Belushi talks candidly about his cannabis company Belushi's Farm, which operates a sprawling 93-acre grow in Oregon. Despite his celebrity status and deep Hollywood connections, Belushi concedes being a gangapreneur is one of the hardest things he's ever done. 

"The difference is when I do movies and television, someone else was financing it. This one I'm financing," he says. "But I had a great year last year [2021]. All right—I broke even. That's a success story in cannabis."

Image Credit: Tyler Maddox | Whitehorse Productions | Discovery

On a mission 

Belushi says he got into the cannabis business for the same reason he entered showbiz.

"I started this acting thing because it made me feel good for the first time in my life in high school. And not only was it making me feel good, it was making people feel good. Moving into cannabis. I realized I'm still on purpose because cannabis makes you feel good—not just the high, but the medicine that helps with Alzheimer's, seizures, sleeplessness, hopelessness, pain."

Like his famous late brother John in the Blues Brothers (which is also the name of one of their best-selling brands), Jim is on a mission. Not just to spread soul but to sell strains. "I'm trying to build confidence in cannabis. I'm trying to show the audience, the cleanliness,he testing, the safe consumption, how to consume, where to get it, how to grow it," he says.

You can watch the full interview here or listen to it on the Green Entrepreneur Podcast

 

